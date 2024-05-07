Left Menu

Brazil heralds Itaipu dam tariff agreement, Paraguay says deal not yet done

It is one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams. Brazil, which uses most of the electricity produced by Itaipu, had sought to lower the tariff while Paraguay proposed increasing the price of the surplus it sells back to Brazilian distributors.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:16 IST
Brazil heralds Itaipu dam tariff agreement, Paraguay says deal not yet done

Brazil's government announced on Tuesday a fresh deal with Paraguay regarding tariffs for electricity produced by their jointly-owned Itaipu hydroelectric power plant, but Paraguayan authorities said some details still needed to be ironed out. Brazil's Mines and Energy ministry said in a statement that under the new agreement, starting in 2026, Brazil would no longer pay Paraguay for extra costs related to the plant, only its operational costs.

Paraguay, meanwhile, would be allowed to directly sell excess power from the plant to Brazil and compete in the Brazilian market with local generators, which currently charge lower prices, the ministry said. Brazil's government said the move also would reduce average electricity prices for Brazilian consumers within 36 months.

Paraguay, however, said a deal was close but not yet done. "Paraguay and Brazil are playing on the same team, but we cannot celebrate until the match is over," Paraguayan Industry Minister Javier Gimenez told reporters, comparing the negotiations to a soccer game.

"We're in the 90th minute, very close (to a deal), but we're being cautious." In the last few months, talks between the countries had reached a deadlock over power generated by the plant on the Parana River. It is one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams.

Brazil, which uses most of the electricity produced by Itaipu, had sought to lower the tariff while Paraguay proposed increasing the price of the surplus it sells back to Brazilian distributors. The talks were aimed at revising part of a 1973 bilateral treaty governing the power plant, with discussions also involving the so-called Annex C that establishes some financial conditions of the agreement.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his counterpart Santiago Pena of Paraguay have met twice to agree to a new tariff and resolve the Annex C issue since Pena took office in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024