Hardcore Maoist surrenders before Police in Odisha

A Hardcore Maoist and Commander of the KKBN Division on Tuesday surrendered before IGP (Southern Range) Jai Narayan Pankaj in Phulbani

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:45 IST
Commander of the KKBN Division Samay Madkam surrenders before Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Hardcore Maoist and Commander of the KKBN Division on Tuesday surrendered before IGP (Southern Range) Jai Narayan Pankaj in Phulbani. The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Samay Madkam, alias Amit.

"A senior cadre of CPI Maoists, Samay Madkam alias Punit alias Amit has surrendered today. He belonged to Sukma in Chhattisgarh and here he was leading the 8th Company of the KKBN Division... He was active in Sukma, Bijapur, Noapara and other places. He has decided to surrender and join the mainstream and we welcome his decision. He was involved in more than 15-16 cases," IGP (Southern Range) Jai Narayan Pankaj said. While speaking to the media, Madkam said that he had been brainwashed as a child and had spent half of his life in the outlawed outfit. Now, he wants to leave that life behind and join the mainstream to live a normal life with his family.

He added that the recent increase in encounters had made him fear for his life, and that's why he decided to surrender. "I was 10 when I relocated from Chhattisgarh to Odisha... I joined the party in 2008... I was brainwashed as a child and spent half of my life that way. Now I want to join the mainstream and live a normal life with my family... I have surrendered due to fear. Encounters have increased nowadays," Madkam said.

According to IGP (Southern Range) Jai Narayan Pankaj said, "The increasing number of surrenders being seen in the region is believed to be because they are taught about a certain revolution and when they join the party, the reality turns out to be entirely different. They turn to extortion, promote drug cultivation, and women cadre are sexually exploited... The regular operation of the BSF and CRPF has demoralised them... He had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

