"Need 400 seats so that Congress can never rebuild Babri Masjid:" Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is imperative for his party to have 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to prevent the Congress party from rebuilding the Babri Masjid. In a tweet on X CM posted a clip of his address during a public rally in Odisha's Malkangiri which was held on Thursday and stated, "People ask us why we want 400 seats. We need 400 seats so that we can liberate other temples in India and Congress can never rebuild Babri Masjid. That's why we need to give Modi ji more than 400 seats and make him the PM."

In his speech, Sarma also said that the Congress party has stopped questioning the BJP's timeline for building the Ram Mandir. "Earlier, Congress used to ask us the date when the Ram Temple would be built. Now they have stopped asking about it. The Congress knows we are not going to stop at the Ram Temple, we have to liberate every temple in our country. Our agenda is long," said Sarma.

Earlier on May 9, Assam Chief Minister had exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take oath as PM for the third time after Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4 and following that, the Bharatiya Janata Party would form government in Odisha on June 10. "After 4th June, first, PM Modi will take oath. After that, the BJP government will take oath in Odisha on 10th June. All of us will be attending," Sarma said speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Assuring that the BJP will perform well in the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly polls, the Assam Chief Minister said, "We will be winning around 18 to 20 seats in the Lok Sabha and will get good numbers in the Vidhan Sabha. We will be forming the government. I cannot say exactly whether we will be getting 100 or 120 seats in the Vidhan Sabha in one day. But we will certainly win more than 75 seats." Rubbishing prospects of alliance with the BJD, Sarma said that he had indirectly told reporters during his last visit to the state that there would be no alliance between the two parties.

Speaking about the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, Sarma said, "All the candidates of BJP are very good and are the followers of PM Modi, his 'Pariwar' (family). PM Modi's pariwar is good. So Naveen Patnaik is campaigning for the BJP. BJP is going to form its government in Odisha." On the positive response shown by the people of Odisha to the BJP, Sarma said, "People have given a great response, they are very well aware of all the points mentioned in our manifesto. This is an indication that BJP is going to win in Odisha."

The state of Odisha will hold Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

