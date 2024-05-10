NHRC issues advisory for preventing prisoner deaths due to suicides, ensuring mental well-being

The National Human Rights Commission recently re-issued an advisory regarding the unnatural deaths of prisoners due to suicides. In a social media post on May 7, the Commission observed that most of the unnatural deaths of prisoners occur due to suicide.

The advisory focuses not only on their mental well-being but also reiterates the need to keep surroundings free of objects that could be used for suicide. From keeping toilets free from sharp objects to the placement of CCTV cameras, the advisory suggests various recommendations.

The key highlights include keeping toilets free from objects, building maintenance tools (ropes, glass, wooden ladders, and pipes) in the prison staff custody and keeping abrasive and corrosive chemicals (phenyls, acids, and detergents) free from their room. Along with that, advisory included mental health screening, installation of CCTV cameras, regular visits of mental health care professionals and regular vigilance on bedsheets and ropes so that they cannot use them for hanging.

Furthermore, the advisory sheds light on proper arrangements for communications and meetups with relatives. It also focuses on the facilities for up-skilling, vocational guidance, and means for financial independence to be increased. It suggested that long-term skilled prisoners may be linked with government schemes for entrepreneurship. (ANI)

