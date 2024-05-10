No link between taking COVID vaccine and deaths of people, says researcher at AMU's JLN Medical College

On the instructions of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AMU's Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and several other colleges conducted research on the sudden deaths of people in Aligarh after the COVID-19 pandemic and found that there was no link between the deaths of people below 45 years of age and taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Professor Mohammad Shamim of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, AMU, said that the research was conducted on the people who died during the COVID pandemic period of 2021-2023. A total of 30 samples were taken for the research from Aligarh. None of the deceased have any connection with the vaccine.

Professor Shamim said, "On the instructions of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and many other medical colleges have researched about the sudden deaths of people in Aligarh after Covid." "The study was conducted on the people who died during the Covid period from 2021 to 2023. We have conducted a study on 30 people in Aligarh. The conclusion states that some deceased due to bad lifestyle, while others are because of blood pressure, some due to diabetes or due to long exposure in hospitals," he added.

He said, "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory 2 years ago in a meeting regarding the deaths of young people (below 45 years old) in Aligarh, where they asked the ICMR to conduct a research and that's how we landed up in this project". Professor Shamim said, "We had not done a 'factor study'. We would like to give this message to the people: Still, no Indian research has been published that can implicate the vaccine." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)