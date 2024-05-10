Left Menu

US allows oil service firms to maintain assets in Venezuela through mid-Nov

The sanctions were first imposed in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Also last month, Treasury had given all companies doing business with Venezuela, including oil purchases, until the end of May to wind down pending transactions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:18 IST
US allows oil service firms to maintain assets in Venezuela through mid-Nov
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. on Friday extended a license allowing certain transactions with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA so American energy service companies can maintain assets after Washington last month re-imposed wide sanctions on the OPEC member. The companies, however, remain prohibited from drilling, lifting, processing, purchasing, transporting or shipping any Venezuela-origin oil.

The license is being extended through Nov. 15 and covers oil services Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes , and Weatherford International PLC, a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department's website showed. The Biden administration last month re-imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in response to President Nicolas Maduro's failure to meet his election commitments. The sanctions were first imposed in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Also last month, Treasury had given all companies doing business with Venezuela, including oil purchases, until the end of May to wind down pending transactions. Venezuela's oil exports fell 38% in the month of April after the re-imposition of sanctions approached.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024