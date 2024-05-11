Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 profit surges to Rs 54 crore
Waaree Renewables' Q4FY24 net profit surged over 4-fold to Rs 54.18 crore, driven by higher revenues of Rs 273.25 crore. EBITDA grew significantly to Rs 75.30 crore. As of March 31, its order book stood at 2,365 MW. The company declared a dividend of Re 1 per share for FY24.
Waaree Renewable Technologies has posted over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 54.18 crore for March quarter FY24 on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked a PAT of Rs 12.28 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Total revenue during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 273.25 crore from Rs 61.49 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 75.30 crore as compared to Rs 22.29 crore a year ago.
As of March 31, the company's unexecuted order book stands at 2,365 MW.
The company's board also approved a dividend of Re 1 of face value of Rs 2 each for FY24.
