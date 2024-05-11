National Lok Adalat convened in Agartala to expedite justice in petty and compoundable cases

The National Lok Adalat 2024 was held today in Agartala, alongside other locations nationwide, focusing on the resolution of criminal, compoundable, and petty cases. This event was organised in the court complex of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Agartala under the auspices of the legal services authority of West Tripura.

Justice Arindam Lodh spearheaded the proceedings, emphasising the importance of the Lok Adalat system in alleviating the burden on traditional courts while providing an efficient and cost-effective means of dispute resolution. The event attracted significant attention from the local community, as it offered a platform for litigants seeking quicker resolutions to their legal issues.

The Lok Adalat handled a variety of cases, ensuring that the matters were settled amicably between the parties involved, thus preventing prolonged litigation and fostering a spirit of compromise and understanding. "The Lok Adalat is not just about expediting cases but also about making justice accessible and affordable to all," said Arindam Lodh during his address at the event.

The success of the National Lok Adalat in Agartala reflects the ongoing efforts to strengthen the legal framework and ensure that justice is served in a timely and fair manner. The initiative has been praised for its role in reducing the backlog of cases in the judiciary system by providing an alternative route for dispute resolution.

This event marks another significant step towards legal reform and community support by the Legal Services Authority, ensuring that the justice system remains responsive and relevant to the needs of the people. "Altogether 13,864 cases were to be amicably settled through Lok Adalat 2024 today, like other; arts of the country but because of natural calamities like rain, litigants from all over the state couldn't participate," said Arindam Lodh.

Anyway, we are all happy for whoever came across these solutions. Some couples got together after separately staying for a long time too. Anyway, we hope it will be more effective and well participated by the people of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)