Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana Included in UNESCO's Memory of World Asia-Pacific Regional Register

In a significant acknowledgment of India's rich literary and cultural heritage, UNESCO has included the Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana in its Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. This inclusion not only celebrates India's historical literary contributions but also underscores the global importance of preserving cultural narratives that shape humanity.

The inclusion of these works reflects a collective recognition of their timeless value and profound impact on both Indian and global culture. The Ramcharitmanas, authored by Goswami Tulsidas, the Panchatantra by Pt. Vishnu Sharma, and the Sahṛdayāloka-Locana by Acharya Anandvardhan, are pivotal works that have contributed to shaping the moral and artistic fabric of Indian society.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) played a crucial role in this achievement, advocating for the inclusion of these works at the 10th meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) held in Ulaanbaatar. The successful presentation and defense of these nominations by Professor Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Head of Kala Nidhi Division at IGNCA, highlights the center’s commitment to preserving and promoting India's cultural legacy.

This milestone, achieved after rigorous deliberations and recommendations by the Register Subcommittee (RSC), marks a significant moment for IGNCA, which submitted nominations to the Regional Register for the first time since its inception in 2008. The inclusion of these seminal works ensures that their wisdom and teachings will continue to inspire and enlighten future generations across the globe, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding our shared cultural heritage.