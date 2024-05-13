Left Menu

Macron won't rule out allowing sale of French banks to European rivals

They pledged to invest a total of 15 billion euros ($16.17 billion) in the French economy, a record for the event.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 23:25 IST
Macron won't rule out allowing sale of French banks to European rivals
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron believes Europe's banking sector needs greater consolidation, even if that means a major French bank being bought by a European rival, he said in a TV interview with Bloomberg on Monday. Macron has long been pushing for a European capital markets union, arguing the current fragmentation of the region's banking sector is a drag on the bloc's growth.

Asked if, for example, he would be willing to countenance the sale of France's Societe Generale to Spain's Santander, Macron said: "Dealing as Europeans means you need consolidation as Europeans." Macron said he would not be happy if French oil company Total were to move its primary listing to the United States but noted there were only rumours so far.

Macron's comments came on the same day that he welcomed chief executives from around the world to the annual "Choose France" summit at Versailles Palace. They pledged to invest a total of 15 billion euros ($16.17 billion) in the French economy, a record for the event. The French presidency said the investments included 56 different business projects and could lead to the creation of 10,000 jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024