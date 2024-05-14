BRIEF-Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Expects To Surpass 1 Trln Yen In Net Profit In FY25 - Nikkei
Nikkei:
* JAPAN'S SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP EXPECTS TO SURPASS 1 TRLN YEN IN GROUP NET PROFIT IN FISCAL 2025 - NIKKEI
* SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A PROFIT TARGET OF 1.1 TRILLION YEN FOR FISCAL 2025 - NIKKEI Further company coverage:
