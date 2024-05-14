Malaysia PM says no evidence of ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian oil off Malaysia
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday there was "not one shred of evidence" of ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned Iranian oil off Malaysia.
The Southeast Asian nation does not have the capacity to monitor ship-to-ship transfers in international waters, Anwar said in a broadcast interview at the Qatar Economic Forum.
