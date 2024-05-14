Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Maharashtra CM Shinde announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's next kin

On the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he visited the spot and assured that the government will bear the finances of the injured and compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the victim's family. "It is a painful and sad incident, I visited the spot yesterday. The government will bear all the expenses of the people injured in this incident. Rs 5 lakh as compensation will be given to the next kin of the victims," said CM Shinde.

Assuring stringent action, Eknath Shinde said, "Strict action will be taken against the owner of the hoarding. A case of culpable homicide has been registered." Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the deaths of 14 people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured after a big hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

"Deeply pained by the tragic incident wherein several people have lost their lives by a hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Several people have been injured, and we pray for their complete and speedy recovery," Kharge posted on X. Notably, the death toll after a big hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar area remains 14. 44 people have been admitted to the hospital and 31 have been discharged after treatment.

The State Disaster Management Authority stated that the NDRF, ambulance, fire team and ambulance are carrying out rescue operations. NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan told ANI, "The incident was reported at around 5 pm. A huge advertising hoarding fell on a petrol pump. Around 65 people have been rescued. NDRF has rescued three people and located four dead bodies under the rubble. We are unable to use hydraulic and gasoline equipment to avoid any fire incidents. We are using cranes to remove the debris. NDRF has rescued three victims. Before that, 65 had been rescued. The rescue operations will continue till the morning." (ANI)

