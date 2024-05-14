Pralhad Joshi, Samrat Choudhary other BJP leaders pay tributes to Sushil Kumar Modi at his residence

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and several other BJP leaders paid their tributes to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at his residence. The mortal remains of Sushil Modi were brought to his residence in Patna on Tuesday. He passed away on Monday after battling cancer for the last seven months.

A large crowd had also gathered at the BJP veteran's residence to pay their last respects. BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was an "irreplacable loss" and recalled his long association with Sushil Kumar Modi.

"He was like an elder brother, a great leader, a good administrator and a crusader in the fight against corruption. We were together in the student union...Both of us got lathi's together...May his soul rest in peace," Prasad told ANI. Samrat Choudhary highlighted Sushil Kumar Modi's pivotal role in strengthening the party and giving it a new direction.

Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72. Brother of the late former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Mahesh Modi, also said that it is an "irreparable loss".

Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi played a pivotal role in Bihar's politics and e held various positions in his political career. He served as an MLA, MLC and member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020. (ANI)

