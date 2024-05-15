Former journalist Ketan Tirodkar arrested for 'defamatory video' of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested former journalist Ketan Tirodkar in connection with the case involving a defamatory video about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the video, he made allegations of links of government officials to drug networks.

The former journalist was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for three days. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials said Tirodkar was arrested for issuing threats and defaming Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and likening him to the drug mafias.

"Former journalist Ketan Tirodkar threatened and defamed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on social media. Tirodkar posted the video in which he alleged that the deputy CM helped the drug mafias and did not take action against them," an official of the Mumbai Crime Branch said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)