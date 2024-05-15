Left Menu

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

The companies that are added to the MSCI India index are Bosch, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Jindal Stainless, JSW Energy, Mankind Pharma, NHPC, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries India, Sundaram Finance, Thermax and Torrent Power, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:21 IST
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 13 companies, including Canara Bank, JSW Energy, NHPC and Jindal Stainless, will be included to the MSCI India index effective close of trade on May 31, as per the May 2024 index review by MSCI. The companies that are added to the MSCI India index are Bosch, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Jindal Stainless, JSW Energy, Mankind Pharma, NHPC, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries India, Sundaram Finance, Thermax and Torrent Power, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI. Three companies -- Berger Paints, Indraprastha Gas and One97 Communications -- will move out of the index, it announced. ''The changes in constituents for the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of May 31, 2024,'' it added. Some of the companies that were added to the index were trading with gains on the BSE. Shares of Thermax zoomed 8 per cent, Canara Bank climbed over 4 per cent, PB Fintech rallied more than 4 per cent, Sundaram Finance advanced over 2 per cent, Indus Towers traded nearly 1 per cent higher and Torrent Power quoted 1 per cent up. However, Berger Paints, Indraprastha Gas and One97 Communications were trading lower. MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024