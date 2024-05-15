Left Menu

Worker electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

A worker died of electrocution on Wednesday at a village near here after he came in contact with an electrified fence illegally put up, local officials said. The incident took place close to a farmland and the worker died when he came into contact with the electrified fence, they said.

PTI | Theni(Tn) | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:43 IST
Worker electrocuted in Tamil Nadu
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A worker died of electrocution on Wednesday at a village near here after he came in contact with an electrified fence illegally put up, local officials said. The incident took place close to a farmland and the worker died when he came into contact with the electrified fence, they said. Demanding justice for the victim and his kin, family members and villagers refused to remove the body.

Officials have assured the family of support and action against those who put up the electric fence without authorisation and causing the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024