PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:32 IST
Thomas Cook (India) posts net profit of Rs 58.17 cr in Q4
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.17 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,692.61 crore against Rs 1,323.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it added.

The total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 1,631.92 crore compared to Rs 1,330.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, its consolidated net profit was Rs 271.11 crore against Rs 10.37 crore in the previous year.

In FY24, the consolidated total income stood at Rs 7,435.65 crore compared to Rs 5,111.2 crore in FY23, the company said.

The company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of 60 paisa per equity share of face value Re 1, including a special dividend of 20 paisa per share due to improved financial performance.

''Thomas Cook India Group has delivered record profits for both the quarter and FY24,'' Thomas Cook (India) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said.

Every business and geography has contributed to the profitability, he added.

The group's results reflect the buoyancy in the Indian and global travel services sector and therefore, he said, adding ''our robust forward bookings, reflecting an 18 per cent growth versus last year 'is very encouraging''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

