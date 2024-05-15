Tripura CM congratulates Debangana Das, CBSE class 12 topper in entire North East region

Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Debangana Das, a student of Dhananjay Das Kathia Baba Mission School, who secured the first rank in the entire North Eastern region in the CBSE Class 12 examination. Saha met Debangana Das at his official residence on Wednesday and presented her with a tablet for her further studies.

In a post on Facebook, Saha wrote, "Congratulations to Debangana Das, a student of Dhananjay Das Kathia Baba Mission School, who is probably to be the first ranker in the entire North Eastern region in the CBSE Class XII examination. Her achievement will be a great source of inspiration for all students in the state, especially girls. I wish her a bright future. I also extend my congratulations and respect to the founder of this educational institution, Hon'ble Shri Mahanta Dr. Brindavan Bihari Das Kathia Baba Maharajji." The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class X and XII exams on Monday.

The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98 per cent. Earlier, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X and XII results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the students.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "Dear #ExamWarriors, Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishment and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavours ahead." He further posted, "To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams--remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!'' (ANI)

