Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

UNICEF analysis reveals a concerning surge in child migration through the perilous Darien Gap, setting the route on course for a fifth consecutive year of record levels of child migration, with more than 30,000 children navigating the treacherous jungle in the first four months of 2024—a staggering 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

The journey through the Darien Gap has evolved into a prolonged crisis, with an estimated 800,000 individuals, including 160,000 children and adolescents, projected to traverse the jungle in 2024. This surge underscores the urgent need for critical humanitarian assistance.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban emphasized the grave dangers faced by children undertaking this journey, with many succumbing to the harsh conditions, while others are born amidst the challenges of the jungle. He stressed the crucial role of UNICEF in providing vital support to these vulnerable children, irrespective of their origin or destination, highlighting the necessity for adequate funding to sustain these efforts.

Among the children on the move, nearly 2,000 were unaccompanied or separated from their families, marking a tripling in comparison to the same period in 2023. The number of children in transit is surging at five times the rate of adults.

Chaiban recounted the harrowing experiences shared by children and parents, illustrating the perilous nature of the journey. He recounted the story of Esmeira, an 11-year-old girl from Venezuela, who braved the jungle alone after being separated from her mother. Esmeira's ordeal highlights the extreme hardships faced by children on this journey, underscoring the urgency of UNICEF's intervention.

Since 2018, UNICEF has been providing support to children on the move in the Darien and Panama, delivering essential services in water, sanitation, hygiene, child protection, health, and gender-based violence mitigation. Despite these efforts, funding remains a critical challenge, with only 10% of the required US$7.64 million received thus far in 2024.

Chaiban commended the contributions of host communities, donors, and the Panamanian government in providing essential services to migrant children and their families. However, he stressed that the increasing dangers and unmet needs demand continued support to ensure no child is left behind. Failure to adequately fund the response risks severely limiting its reach, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable children on the move.