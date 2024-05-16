India Highlights Strategic Vision and Capabilities in Green Hydrogen Production at World Summit

Article: Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, delivered a keynote address at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 15, 2024. His address emphasized India's strategic vision and capabilities in renewable energy and green hydrogen production, showcasing the comprehensive nature of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Secretary highlighted the multifaceted approach of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, encompassing pilot projects, research and development initiatives, and skill development programs. He underscored the government's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building across the hydrogen value chain.

India's position as a global leader in renewable energy affordability was emphasized, with the Secretary noting the nation's competitive pricing and integrated grid infrastructure. He highlighted India's abundant pool of skilled engineers, essential for the successful implementation of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects.

Ambitions to emerge as a leading exporter of green hydrogen were articulated, with India aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the international market. The Secretary assured delegates of India's capability to meet production demand, backed by robust renewable energy deployment strategies outlined in the Nationally Determined Contributions.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aims to establish 5 million tonnes of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030. Significant progress has been made, with tenders awarded for incentives supporting green hydrogen production and the establishment of electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

In conclusion, the Secretary reiterated India's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration towards a greener and more sustainable future, with the National Green Hydrogen Mission serving as a testament to this commitment.