Container Corporation of India's Net Profit Rises to Rs 301.25 Crore in Q4
Concor's net profit rose 9.88% to Rs 301.25 crore in Q4 2024, with revenue increasing to Rs 2,417.87 crore. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for 2023-24.
Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday posted a 9.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.25 crore for the March 2024 quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 274.14 crore a year ago, Concor said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter under review, consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,417.87 crore against Rs 2,281.75 in the year-ago period.
Concor said its Board has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 (50 per cent) per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.
