Abducted from Tripura, minor girl rescued from Rajasthan after 9 months

A minor girl, who was missing for nine months from Khowai district of Tripura, was rescued from Rajasthan's Jaipur, said police officials.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl, who was missing for nine months from Khowai district of Tripura, was rescued from Rajasthan's village, said police officials. One person was also arrested in connection with the case, the police officials added. The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar Choudhury.

According to the information, the 16-year-old girl from the Singicherra area under the Khowai police station went missing from her native area in September, 2023. In a joint operation with local police, Rajasthan police traced the location of the minor girl. She was rescued on May 11 from Rajasthan village.

Upon receiving the information, the police had initiated a probe into the matter and traced the minor girl in Rajasthan. During the investigation, police found that she went to the village near Jaipur without informing her family. The police also found that a woman, a resident of Rajasthan, helped the minor girl reach the village. According to the police, the girl was staying with the accused Ashok at his home.

The police arrested Choudhury on charges of abduction. The arrested person was produced before the Khowai district court on Thursday and subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody. Charges were framed under Indian Penal Code Sections 417, 366, 366 (A) and 34. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

