Israeli Forces Recover Bodies of Hostages, Including Shani Louk, in Gaza
The Israeli military discovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, among them German-Israeli Shani Louk. The image of Shani's lifeless body in a pickup truck highlighted the severity of the October 7 attack, gaining global attention.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:45 IST
Country: Israel
- Israel
