Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted, Delhi Police register complaint

The Delhi Police has registered a complaint in connection with an alleged assault on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East, Joy Tirkey said that the complaint has been registered on the complaint of AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Kanhaiya Kumar attended a meeting at the AAP office in New Usmanpur on Friday. The meeting was hosted by AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma. Kumar was interacting with some people after the meeting. The purported video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, it can be seen that some people while interacting with Kanhaiya Kumar garlanded him.

While garlanding him, some people threw ink on the Congress leader and tried to assault him. When AAP leader Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, those people also misbehaved with her and threatened her, the police said. "Legal action is being taken on Smt. Chhaya Sharma's complaint," the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. Kanhaiya Kumar is the Congress candidate from the North-East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. He is up against two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi. Voting in 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. The counting of the votes will be done on June 4.

Reacting to the viral video, Congress leader Abhishek Dutta has accused BJP of assaulting Kanhaiya Kumar and said that this will cost them the seat. "This one slap is going to make the Bharatiya Janata Party lose the elections in Delhi. @kanhaiyakumar will win the elections, now it remains to be seen how many more these cowardly BJP people beat an innocent Bihari," he posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)