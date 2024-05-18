Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

One Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the area between Tolnai and Tetrai villages.

Meanwhile, SP Kiran Chavan has informed that the encounter operations are still underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 10, an exchange of fire broke out between Naxals and security forces in the jungle near Pidiya village in Chhattisgarh. The place where a gunfight broke out between the forces and the Naxals falls under the limits of Gangaloor Police Station. (ANI)

