Andhra Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in car-truck collision on highway

Four people were killed and two were critically injured after a car rammed into a truck on National Highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday, police said. Police official said that the accident took place near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal of the district. The car en route from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck.

The deceased and the injured individuals are from the same family from Anantapur's Rani Nagar, police said. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, the official said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)