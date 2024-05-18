Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in car-truck collision on highway

Police officials said that the accident took place near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal of the district. The car travelling from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck, they said.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in car-truck collision on highway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and two were critically injured after a car rammed into a truck on National Highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday, police said. Police official said that the accident took place near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal of the district. The car en route from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck.

The deceased and the injured individuals are from the same family from Anantapur's Rani Nagar, police said. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, the official said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024