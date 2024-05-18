Maharashtra Forest Department Rescues Two Tigers in Chandrapur and Pench

The forest department on Saturday tranquilised and rescued a sub-adult tiger, which had killed three persons in villages of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last few months, an official said.

As per a release, the big cat had attacked and killed three persons from villages adjoining Nimdhela Round in the last seven months.

The forest department launched a rescue operation under the supervision of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) field director Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, and the tiger was rescued from compartment 59 of the Khadsangi forest range, the official said. The animal was shifted to Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nagpur, he said. One of the team members, TATR veterinarian Dr Ravikant Khobragade, said this was his 68th free-ranging tiger capture.

Another tiger, T-53 of Deolapar (Wildlife) range in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Maharashtra, injured in a territorial fight, was rescued on Friday and is being treated, another official said.

PTR Deputy Director Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla said the department decided to rescue the tiger as its wound was not healing naturally.

The tiger had entered the abandoned old protection hut in compartment No. 509 in Khursapar beat of Deolapar (Wildlife) range on Friday, and a rescue team rushed to the spot and tranquilised it, he said. The big cat had sustained a wound in the middle portion of both its eyes, the official said, adding that the preliminary treatment was administered, and the animal was caged for a check-up.

