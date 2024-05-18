India has progressed rapidly under PM Modi's leadership: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that during the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has progressed rapidly with many historic decisions being taken. "The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has progressed rapidly in the last 10 years. Every Indian has been praised all over the world. Many historic decisions have been taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Today, Sanatan culture is being uplifted," Dhami said while addressing an election rally here organised in support of BJP's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Bansuri Swaraj.

Dhami lauded PM Modi for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir. "CAA law has been implemented in the country. Article 370 has been abolished, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Triple Talaq has been banned, and a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya. India has become more powerful than before under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, new airports, development of infrastructure, trains like Vande Bharat, new IITs, and IIMs are being developed. "Modi Ji has worked to give a new direction to the country. Under his leadership, many schemes have been implemented for the welfare of the poor. Crores of people have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The poor are being benefited through Ayushman Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi as well as Ujjwala Yojana," the Chief Minister said.

He alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dashed the hopes of the people. "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has surpassed the Congress in terms of corruption. In the name of opening schools and colleges in Delhi, the AAP has set up liquor shops around all the schools. The entire Delhi government is involved in the liquor scam. The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to power by talking of sweeping away corruption, has swept away the hard-earned money of the common people. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded people who are breaking the country in the elections," he said.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to the polls on May 25 in the sixth of the seven phases of the ongoing general election. In the last Lok Sabha election the BJP won all seven seats. (ANI)

