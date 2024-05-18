"Nirmala Sitharaman should not do dirty politics by raising family issues": AAP's Somnath Bharti

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha, Somnath Bharti slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks about the AAP candidate and said that she should refrain from doing dirty politics by raising family matters. In a video posted by AAP on its official X handle, Somnath Bharti said, "My request to Nirmala Sitharaman is that you should do politics on public issues. Do not do dirty politics by raising someone's family issues."

Stepping up his attacks, he said, "You and your government have done nothing in the last 10 years. If you had done something, you would not have had to stoop to such low-level politics today. Talking something like this is an insult to a woman's dignity. You are also hurting my children." Meanwhile, Lipika Mitra, wife of Somnath Bharti also criticised the Finance Minister and claimed that Sitharaman is making such statements for her benefit. She said, "Yesterday, I saw a press conference of Nirmala Sitharaman and I felt very bad. For her own benefit, she is talking about my family affairs that are a decade old... At present, I am living a happy married life and she is trying to disturb it for her political mileage."

She added, "I request her not to use our private matter for her benefit. As a woman, I appeal to you to help women in need. The sisters of Manipur who ask for help, please help them; help our wrestler sisters, help the sisters of Karnataka. You are a powerful person and I know that you can help those women." "Whatever happened between us was a marital discord that happens between every couple but unnecessarily, it was made a very big thing.," Mitra said.

Notably, a day before, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had addressed a press conference where she pointed out that Somnath Bharti, who allegedly attacked his pregnant wife and instigated his dog to assault her, is contesting Lok Sabha elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. In a press release by BJP, Sitharaman was quoted as saying, "Aam Aadmi Party did not provide any opportunity to a single female candidate for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. However, top INC leaders and INDI Alliance, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi would be voting for Somnath Bharti, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate who has been accused of domestic violence against his wife..." (ANI)

