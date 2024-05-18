Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple, says "will do my level best to serve my country''

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Saturday visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She said, "...I am a presidential nominee (to Rajya Sabha), I am very happy and I will do my level best to serve my country..."

On March 14, Sudha Murty took oath as a Rajya Sabha member after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8, International Women's Day. After her nomination, philanthropist and author Murty said that she was happy that she was getting a bigger platform to work for the poor adding that her nomination and work had nothing to do with politics.

The Rajya Sabha should consist of not more than 250 members - 238 members representing the States and Union Territories, and 12 members nominated by the President. A nominated member is permitted to join a political party within the first six months of taking a seat. If they do not join a party within that timeframe, they are considered independent for the remainder of their term and may face disqualification if they join a party later.

The well-known author, Sudha Murty, has contributed to English and Kannada literature and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contribution to the field of social work. In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. Murty is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (ANI)

