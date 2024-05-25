Telangana MLC bypoll on May 27

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:39 IST
Bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency will be held on May 27 for which the campaign by contestants ended on Saturday.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

The Congress party nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS' contestant.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

Over 4.6 lakh graduates from the constituency are expected to exercise their franchise.

