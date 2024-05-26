Left Menu

Anurag Thakur calls Rahul Gandhi "one who was launched 20 times and failed"

Union Minister Anurag Thakur mocked at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the "one who was launched 20 times and failed is misleading and spreading lies" inside the country.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:09 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur mocked at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the "one who was launched 20 times and failed is misleading and spreading lies" inside the country. He also said that Congress "insulted" Ambedkar by "flouting" the Constitution after making 62 amendments.

"The one who is misleading the country, and repeatedly lying.. One who was launched twenty times and failed is (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi ji. He went again after lying. Oh Brother, it was Congress who insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar, flouted the Constitution, made amendments for 62 times, and I will say, Rahul Gandhi tore down an ordinance during his government, " Thakur told ANI. "On the other hand is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji who started his work after bowing down to the Constitution. Celebrated the Constitution Day... Most of the schemes launched by PM Modi have benefitted Scheduled Tribes, Schduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. Rahul Gandhi ji, please stop speaking lies inside the country, "Thakur added.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday castigated the Congress for trying to "frighten us" by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs and asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and "we will take it. "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) hamara hai, hamara rahega aur hum ise lekar rahenge (PoK is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it," Shah told a rally at Amb in Una district in support of Anurag Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

Polling in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal is scheduled for June 1. It will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

