Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri meets beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme in Chandigarh

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme in Chandigarh and inquired them if they face any difficulties. Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs launched a scheme PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) to empower Street Vendors by extending loans to them.

The scheme intends to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans of up to INR10,000/- of one-year tenure, to approximately 50 lakh street vendors, to help resume their businesses in the urban areas, including surrounding peri-urban or rural areas. During the COVID pandemic in India, many small vendors faced difficulties as their daily earnings were impacted. In response, the Prime Minister initiated the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, providing a Rs10,000 loan to small vendors to help them resume their businesses.

Several vendors, including two from Chandigarh, were advantaged by this program. Housing and Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met these vendors. Both vendors expressed gratitude and thanked the Prime Minister for extending assistance during the COVID crisis, which helped them overcome significant challenges and rebuild their lives. They mentioned that they initially took a Rs10,000 loan, followed by a Rs20,000 loan, and now they have applied for a Rs50,000 loan, which they expect to be approved soon. They expressed their sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for making their lives easier through these initiatives.

The Union Minister also engaged with the recipients, observed their businesses, conversed with them, and shared a meal. "The SVANidhi scheme was initiated during the COVID pandemic to address the challenges faced by numerous individuals. Prime Minister Modi recognized the hardships encountered by small vendors, who often struggled amidst the crisis while others received regular salaries. This scheme is like a microfinance scheme, which has even made them entrepreneurs. Around 55-60 lakh vendors have received the benefits of this scheme," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to ANI.

"Through this scheme, small vendors have gained recognition and respect. They no longer endure harassment from local authorities. They now know that PM Modi is backing them," he added. The beneficiary of the scheme, Mona who also belongs to the transgender community and runs a local tea shop, while speaking to ANI said,"I am running this shop for 12 years. I received 10,000 through SVANidhi scheme earlier, then a loan of 20,000 and then 50,000 later. I hope we keep getting such support".

Expressing gratitude for the visit of the Union Minister to her shop, Mona added, "I have one humble plea, as a member of the transgender community, it would mean a lot to have our own homes. Currently, we reside in rented accommodations." (ANI)

