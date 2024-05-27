Left Menu

EKI Energy Partners with FARI Solutions for Carbon Credit Services in Azerbaijan

EKI Energy Services has announced a collaboration with Azerbaijan-based FARI Solutions to provide comprehensive carbon credit services, including conceptualization, documentation, verification, issuance, and trading. This partnership aims to advance sustainable energy initiatives and bring new business opportunities in the Azerbaijan region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:20 IST
EKI Energy Partners with FARI Solutions for Carbon Credit Services in Azerbaijan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

EKI Energy Services on Monday said it will provide carbon credit services for clients of Azerbaijan-based FARI Solutions as part of an agreement.

Its responsibilities will include conceptualisation, documentation, verification, issuance, and trading of carbon credits, Indore-based EKI said in a statement.

Carbon credit -- which an entity earns by decarbonising its operations -- is a growing market the world over. EKI Energy Services announces a collaboration with FARI Solutions, a leader in blockchain research and development operating across North America, Europe, and Eurasia, including Azerbaijan, the statement said.

''EKI will act as a strategic associate for FARI Solutions, managing the entire carbon credit process for its clients in the Azerbaijan region,'' it said.

FARI Solutions will bring new business opportunities to EKI and assist in supplying the necessary documentation and coordinating with clients, as per the statement. EKI Energy Services Chairman and Managing Director Manish Dabkara said, ''We are excitedly looking forward to this journey with FARI Solutions, leveraging our collective expertise to advance sustainable energy initiatives in Azerbaijan.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024