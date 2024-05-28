Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 6:43 am.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 28/05/2024 06:43:17 IST, Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology posted on X. More information is awaited. (ANI)

