Two injured as DTC buses collide in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar

Two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided near the Nauroji Nagar Bus Stand on the outer ring road on Tuesday morning, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals. According to the authorities at Police station Safdarjung Enclave, the incident occurred when a DTC electric bus, driven by Akash, was in the process of picking up passengers at the Nauroji Nagar Bus Stand. Suddenly, another DTC electric bus driven by Chandveer, collided with the stationary bus.

Two persons namely Mukesh Kumar, a resident of West Sagarpur and Shamshula, resident of Durga Park, received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. One of the drivers, Akash says, "A bus hit my bus from behind when my bus was parked. No one is injured. The damage has happened to the buses only. I immediately informed the police".

Legal action is being taken into the matter. (ANI)

