Sidhu Moosewala: Moosa village honours Moosewala on eve of his death anniversary

On the eve of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death anniversary, his village in Punjab's Mansa district payed tributes to the beloved artist with statues, busts, and photographs. T-shirts and coffee mugs featuring his face are also available in local shops.

However, given the ongoing elections and soaring temperatures, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, announced a simple program. He requested that only villagers and family members attend the event. "There will be a very simple program tomorrow because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside to not come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed," Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh told ANI.

Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)