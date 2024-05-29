US Voices Against Israeli Ground Offensive in Rafah
The U.S. government, represented by White House spokesman John Kirby, announced that it does not support a significant ground offensive by Israel in Rafah. This statement was reported by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw, and edited by Leslie Adler.
The U.S. doesn't believe a major ground offensive by Israel in Rafah is warranted, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
