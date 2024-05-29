Left Menu

US Voices Against Israeli Ground Offensive in Rafah

The U.S. government, represented by White House spokesman John Kirby, announced that it does not support a significant ground offensive by Israel in Rafah. This statement was reported by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw, and edited by Leslie Adler.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. doesn't believe a major ground offensive by Israel in Rafah is warranted, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

