China's GDP Could Soar with Effective Economic Reforms, Says IMF
China's GDP could increase by 18% over 15 years with effective reforms, according to IMF research. The IMF highlights the need for continued economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among firms, and create a market-oriented, law-based business environment.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:13 IST
China's gross domestic product (GDP) could be 18% higher over a 15-year period with good reforms, an official with the International Monetary Fund said in Beijing on Wednesday, citing IMF research findings.
China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, and create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based, the official said.
