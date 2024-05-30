Left Menu

PhonePe Unveils Secured Lending Products Across Six Categories

Homegrown fintech firm PhonePe has introduced secured lending products on its platform, covering mutual fund loans, gold loans, and more. Partnering with 15 financial institutions, PhonePe aims to scale to 25 partners next quarter. CEO Hemant Gala highlights the rapid adoption of digitised loan journeys by customers.

Homegrown fintech firm PhonePe on Thursday said it has launched secured lending products across six categories on its platform.

PhonePe users can avail mutual fund loan, gold loan, bike loan, car loan, home loan/loan against property and education loan, according to a company statement.

The firm has partnered with banks, Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and fintech firms such as Tata Capital, L&T Finance, Hero FinCorp, Muthoot Fincorp, DMI Housing Finance, Home First Finance, RuPay, Volt Money, and Gradright, the statement said.

PhonePe, currently having 15 partners, said it aims to scale to 25 by the next quarter.

''Lenders are investing heavily in digitising the secured loan journeys and customers are adapting to the digitisation at a rapid pace. We believe it's a great time to revolutionise the secured lending product experience for the customers working with the lending ecosystem," Hemant Gala, CEO, PhonePe Lending, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

