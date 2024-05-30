Wall Street Dips as Economy Misses Expectations

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors parsed data that showed the economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter, stoking hopes for an earlier start to the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,368.35. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25%, to 16,878.628 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)