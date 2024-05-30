Left Menu

Wall Street Dips as Economy Misses Expectations

On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes opened lower as investors reacted to data showing slower-than-expected economic growth in Q1. This led to hopes for an earlier start to Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded opening losses.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:07 IST
Wall Street Dips as Economy Misses Expectations
AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors parsed data that showed the economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter, stoking hopes for an earlier start to the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,368.35. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25%, to 16,878.628 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024