Deadly Blaze Erupts at Russian Oil Refinery, Sparks Negligence Probe

Flames engulfed an oil refinery in northwestern Russia on Sunday, leading to fatalities and numerous injuries, as confirmed by local authorities.

The regional governor was quick to clarify that the incident was not related to a Ukrainian drone attack. In light of the severity, investigators have launched a criminal case on suspicion of negligence.

The fire erupted near the city of Ukhta, in Russia's Komi Republic, and left at least three individuals injured, according to reports from the Komi emergencies ministry. However, the exact number of fatalities remains unspecified, and it is unclear whether the fire has been completely extinguished.

"A fire erupted at an oil refinery facility in Ukhta during routine technical maintenance conducted by a contractor, resulting in casualties and injuries," the investigative department reported on Telegram.

While local officials have not disclosed the company that owns the refinery, images released by the emergencies ministry feature the logo of oil giant Lukoil.

