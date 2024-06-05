Left Menu

Biden Administration Aims to Quadruple Import Duties on Chinese EVs

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emphasized the Biden administration's intent to significantly increase import duties on Chinese electric vehicles to over 100%. This measure aims to bolster the U.S. auto sector and prevent the dominance by China, reminiscent of the solar panels industry scenario.

Updated: 05-06-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:34 IST
Jennifer Granholm

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday the Biden administration's plan to quadruple import duties on Chinese electric vehicles to over 100% is crucial to the health of the U.S. auto sector.

"We need to have this industry here. And if we didn't do that, we would just be ceding the entire territory to China like we saw happen with solar panels," Granholm said in an interview Tuesday with Reuters reporters and editors.

China's "plan is very aggressive on industrial policy and we had done nothing and now we are doing something about it."

