Federal Reserve to Release 2024 Stress Test Results for Large Banks

The Federal Reserve will release the 2024 results of its annual stress test of large bank finances on June 26, the central bank announced on Thursday.

This year's exercise will examine 32 banks with over $100 billion in assets, and see how they would perform in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The 2024 results will also include findings from new exploratory analysis on other stresses, the Fed said.

