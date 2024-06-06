Left Menu

Federal Reserve to Release 2024 Stress Test Results for Large Banks

The Federal Reserve will announce the results of its 2024 stress test for large banks on June 26. This year's analysis will involve 32 banks with over $100 billion in assets to assess their resilience in a severe economic downturn. New exploratory analysis on additional stresses will also be included.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:31 IST
Federal Reserve to Release 2024 Stress Test Results for Large Banks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Reserve will release the 2024 results of its annual stress test of large bank finances on June 26, the central bank announced on Thursday.

This year's exercise will examine 32 banks with over $100 billion in assets, and see how they would perform in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The 2024 results will also include findings from new exploratory analysis on other stresses, the Fed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024