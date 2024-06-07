Left Menu

Satish Nair Takes Helm as CEO of Asirvad Micro Finance, Fostering Financial Inclusion

Asirvad Micro Finance Limited has appointed Satish Nair as the President and CEO. With a rich background in financial services, Nair aims to leverage Asirvad’s strengths to enhance financial inclusion across India. He succeeds in a time of considerable growth and is poised to lead the company's expansion and vision of empowering low-income women.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Asirvad Micro Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance Limited, has announced the appointment of Satish Nair as its new President and CEO.

Headquartered in Valapad, Kerala, Asirvad is the third-largest microfinance institution by assets under management as of June 2023, focusing specifically on providing microfinance loans to low-income women. The company boasts a significant presence across 22 states and 4 Union Territories through 1,684 branches, managing assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, Chairman of Asirvad, expressed his enthusiasm about Nair's appointment, highlighting his proficiency in the financial services sector. With extensive experience ranging from treasury to marketing, Nair's expertise is expected to further the company's mission of financial inclusion. Satish Nair joins Asirvad from Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., bringing substantial industry insight to his new role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024