Satish Nair Takes Helm as CEO of Asirvad Micro Finance, Fostering Financial Inclusion

Asirvad Micro Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance Limited, has announced the appointment of Satish Nair as its new President and CEO.

Headquartered in Valapad, Kerala, Asirvad is the third-largest microfinance institution by assets under management as of June 2023, focusing specifically on providing microfinance loans to low-income women. The company boasts a significant presence across 22 states and 4 Union Territories through 1,684 branches, managing assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, Chairman of Asirvad, expressed his enthusiasm about Nair's appointment, highlighting his proficiency in the financial services sector. With extensive experience ranging from treasury to marketing, Nair's expertise is expected to further the company's mission of financial inclusion. Satish Nair joins Asirvad from Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., bringing substantial industry insight to his new role.

