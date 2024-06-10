Four Catchment Management Agencies to be Launched at WISA Conference

The Department of Water and Sanitation will launch four Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs) during the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) conference in Durban this week. This initiative aligns with the National Water Act (NWA) and the National Water Policy for South Africa, emphasizing decentralized decision-making and integrated water resource management at the local level.

The establishment of CMAs aims to ensure participative management, good water governance, and cooperative planning. These agencies will work towards achieving the objectives of the National Water Act, which include equity, accessibility, and improved service delivery.

“A CMA manages all the water resources in a water management area at the catchment level,” the department stated. “This means that a CMA is responsible for the protection, use, development, conservation, management, and control of all water resources in that particular water management area (WMA).”

The CMAs will require active participation from all spheres of government, water users, and local communities. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has finalized the appointment of Board Members for the Pongolo–Umzimkhulu and Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Agencies, effective from December 1, 2023, following Cabinet concurrence.

The six reconfigured CMAs include:

Limpopo-Olifants

Vaal-Orange

Pongola-Umzimkhulu

Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma

Breede-Olifants

Inkomati-Usuthu

These boards will develop catchment management strategies, engage stakeholders, and manage water resources within their areas. They aim to respond more swiftly to water user needs and foster a customer-focused approach to water resources management.

The Pongolo–uMzimkhulu CMA board includes:

Dr. Thava Kelly (Chairperson)

Sibusiso Makhanya (Deputy Chairperson)

Hlengiwe Ndlovu

Bhekumuzi Gumbi

Dr. Lembi William Mngoma

Snenhlanhla Mngadi

Professor Purshottama Reddy

Mdandla Myeni

Nokuthula Khanyile Interim Chief Executive: Swaswa Ntlhoro

The Vaal-Orange CMA board includes:

Desmond Solomon Fransman (Chairperson)

Tsakane Zwane (Deputy Chairperson)

Hubert Thompson

Nontuthuzelo Njeza

Nakana Masoka

Ponatshego Mothibi

Doris Dondur

Dichikane Mashego

Louis Van Oudtshoom Interim Chief Executive: Solomon Mathebula

Board appointments for Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma are pending Cabinet concurrence, with Sibusiso Mjwara as Interim Chief Executive. The Limpopo-Olifants CMA is awaiting candidate vetting and Cabinet concurrence.

WISA Conference

The WISA conference, scheduled for June 12-14, 2024, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, will provide a platform to address challenges and solutions in the water sector. The conference aims to foster collaborations and create an enabling environment for effective implementation and impactful water management strategies.