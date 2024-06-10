Workshop on Environmental and Forest Clearances for Coal Mining Held

The Coal Ministry conducted a workshop on Environmental and Forest Clearances for coal mining, collaborating with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The workshop, held in New Delhi, saw participation from over 175 officials from various government bodies, coal companies, and experts from the coal mining sector.

Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, and Shri M. Nagaraju, Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority of the Ministry of Coal, were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, respectively. In their remarks, they highlighted the importance of balancing economic benefits with environmental protection and emphasized the coal ministry's commitment to sustainability.

The workshop featured presentations from officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, covering regulatory frameworks, procedural requirements, policy updates, compliance strategies, and best practices for obtaining environmental and forest clearance for coal mining projects. Sessions included discussions on Forest Clearance, Environment Clearance, Wildlife Clearance, Accredited Compensatory Afforestation, Green Credits, and Ground Water Clearance.

The Ministry of Coal addressed challenges in obtaining Environmental and Forest Clearances and shared successful approaches to navigating the clearance processes. Interactive sessions provided a platform for coal companies to gain insights and expert views on the challenges they face. The event concluded with senior officials outlining key takeaways and discussing ways to further simplify clearance procedures while maintaining environmental safeguards.