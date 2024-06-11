Elderly man facing difficulty in e-KYC gets PM Kisan Nidhi after coming to CM Dhami's notice

After coming to the notice of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an elderly man living in Tuledi village under Lamgara block of Almora will now start getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi following a gap of two years. Due to the lack of retina and thumb scans, Dharam Singh's e-KYC was not being done, so he was deprived of this scheme.

On Monday, when the Prime Minister released the 17th installment of Samman Nidhi from Delhi, the local people posted the case of Dharam Singh on social media and demanded action from the Chief Minister in the matter, the CMO said. "After it came to the notice of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an elderly man - Dharam Singh living in Tuledi village under Lamgara block of Almora will started getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after a gap of two years. Due to the absence of retina and thumb scan, Singh's e-KYC was not being done due to which he was deprived of this scheme," CMO said.

The CMO further said that after direction of CM, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli gave priority to the matter and directed the officials to get the e-KYC of the elderly done with immediate effect. As soon as the order of the Secretary was received, the top officials of the administration reached the house of the elderly and his e-KYC was done. Now soon Dharam Singh will also start getting Kisan Samman Nidhi like other farmers. The elderly man has expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for getting KYC done and taking prompt cognizance of their case.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that our government is fully dedicated to the welfare of the elderly, women and the disabled. Our effort is to benefit every section from the public welfare schemes of the double engine government. (ANI)

