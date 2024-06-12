Council approval needed before implementing UGC's biannual admissions proposal: JMI officiating VC Shakeel

In response to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent decision to permit biannual admissions in universities, Professor Mohammad Shakeel, the Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), on Wednesday emphasized the need for procedural compliance and institutional approval before any implementation can occur. "The matter will be placed before the ensuing Executive Council meeting, and directions will be obtained from the esteemed members of the Executive Council on how to proceed with the announcement made by the UGC regarding admissions twice a year," said Professor Shakeel.

He further indicated that there is a potential for considering this biannual admission option for the PhD programme. However, he underscored the necessity of gaining approval from both the Academic Council and the Executive Council before any such decision is finalised. "The Vice Chancellor on his own cannot implement what has been said by the UGC. He has to take approval of the statutory bodies of the university," Professor Shakeel said.

This statement reflects JMI's commitment to maintaining adherence to its established governance procedures while exploring new academic policies introduced by the UGC. Currently, UGC Regulations allow the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to admit students in one academic session in a year starting in July/August. An 'Academic session' is 12 months, beginning in July/August.

UGC had decided in its 571st commission held on 25 July 2023 to permit biannual admissions under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes in January and July during an academic year. As per the information furnished by the HEIs on the UGC DEB portal, in addition to a total of 19,73,056 students were enrolled in July 2022 and an additional 4,28,854 students joined in January 2023 in ODL and online programs. (ANI)

